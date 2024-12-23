Get Lost With New ‘The Wild Robot’ Behind-the-Scenes Featurette | Video

“The Wild Robot” has clearly struck a chord.

The DreamWorks Animation feature, written and directed by Chris Sanders, stars Lupita Nyong’o as a robot (she calls herself Roz) who washes ashore on an island inhabited by animals. While on the island she gives herself a task – to raise the baby gosling whose family Roz accidentally destroyed. Since opening in September, the movie has amassed an impressive $324 million worldwide, scored a whopping 10 Annie nominations and has either been nominated or won a number of other critics groups’ awards. It was the #1 movie on our rundown of the year’s best animated features too. And now you can go behind-the-scenes of the movie with this new featurette, which you can watch below.

As the featurette shows, “The Wild Robot” was a labor of love, with the entire crew rallying around the story (which first appeared in Peter Brown’s bestselling book) and inspired by Sanders’ desire to make an animated movie that looked and felt unlike any other. (That moment where you see the progression from “The Bad Guys” to “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” to “The Wild Robot” is really lovely.) The featurette is a perfect encapsulation of what makes the movie, and the people who made it, so special.

While the Peacock debut of “The Wild Robot” has yet to be revealed, it is currently available to buy or rent on various digital platforms and a killer physical version was also just released (we recommend the 4K UHD disc). If you haven’t gotten lost in the world of “The Wild Robot,” you really should.