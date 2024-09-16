‘TheWrapBook’ Celebrates Vol. 2 At Arts District Launch Party | Exclusive Photos

Hosted by Sharon Waxman and Stefano Tonchi, the Thursday night soiree celebrated artists of all mediums at the Nicodim Gallery

“TheWrapBook” celebrated its second edition, honoring the art of television, at the Nicodim Gallery in the Arts District Thursday night.

Hosted by TheWrap editor-in-chief and CEO Sharon Waxman and the lux coffee table book’s executive editor, Stefano Tonchi, the invite-only soiree attracted artists of all mediums.

In addition to indulging in craft cocktails, attendees previewed artwork from the book in vivo at the Nicodim Gallery in Los Angeles. The exhibition is now open to the public and will run through Sept. 17.

TheWrap Book Vol. 2: The Art of Television” honors the artists who are shaping today’s television landscape, timed to the silver screen’s biggest night. Several Emmy nominees are featured in TheWrapBook’s second edition, including Sandra Oh, Richard Gadd and Alison Brie.

The second edition of the biannual release extends beyond traditional reporting, pairing Emmy contenders with cutting-edge artists to create an elevated, visual experience.

Take a peek into the excitement of the launch party with TheWrap’s exclusive photo gallery here.

Photo by Maya Iman

Sponsored by LALO Tequila

Photo by Maya Iman

Sponsored by Wölffer Rose and Hallstein Water

Photo by Maya Iman

Serving guests Hallstein Water

Photo by Maya Iman

LALO cocktail menu

Serving LALO cocktails

Photo by Maya Iman

Guests arriving to Nicodim Gallery

Photo by Maya Iman

Stefano Tonchi, Michaela Dosamantes, Sharon Waxman, Alexandra von Bargen, and Andrew Wren

Photo by Maya Iman

Michelle Edgar, and Irina Cara

Photo by Maya Iman

Michaela Dosamantes, and Alexandra von Bargen

Photo by Maya Iman

Guests viewing the Artists by Artists work

Norma Torrey, Oganes Akopyan, and Cristina Ivane

Photo by Maya Iman

Alexandra von Bargen, and Degen Pener

Photo by Maya Iman

Alexandra von Bargen, Sharon Waxman, Andrew Wren

Photo by Maya Iman

Norma Torrey showcasing the Wrapbook: Art of Televison issue

Photo by Norma Torrey

Aaron Jarboe, Maya Iman, Carmen Rivera , Shannon Barrero Watkins and Kate Albright

Photo by Maya Iman

Mason Rose

Photo by Maya Iman

Alexandra von Bargen, Jeff Vespa, Michaela Dosamantes, Stefano Tonchi, and Rochelle Steiner

Photo by Maya Iman

Andrew Wren and Bjorn looss

Photo by Maya Iman

Photo by Maya Iman

Jeremy Shockley and his painting of “Walton Goggins”

Photo by Maya Iman

Sharon Waxman and Alexandra von Bargen

Photo by Maya Iman

Ben Lee Ritchie Handler, Partner at Nicodim Gallery

Photo by Maya Iman

Michael Slenske,

Photo by Maya Iman

Oganes Akopyan, Claude Memmi, Michelle Edgar, and Irina Cara

Photo by Maya Iman

Jeremy Shockley, Emily Marchand and Briana Garrido

Photo by Maya Iman

Jeremy Shockley, Briana Garrido, Ben Lee Ritchie Handler and Mason Rose

Photo by Maya Iman

Salomon Huerta and his painting of “Emma Stone”

Photo by Maya Iman

Oganes Akopyan and Aaron Jarboe

Photo by Maya Iman

Cristina Ivane, and Joshua Gaffud

Photo by Maya Iman

Sharon Waxman,

Photo by Maya Iman

Photo by Maya Iman

The Wrapbook: The Art of Cinema 2024

Photo by Maya Iman

Michael Slenske, Stefano Tonchi and Alexandra von Bargen

Photo by Maya Iman

Aryo Toh Djojo and his painting of “Nora and Hae”

Photo by Maya Iman

Aryo Toh Djojo and Salomon Huerta

Photo by Maya Iman

Stefano Tonchi and Sharon Waxman

Photo by Maya Iman

Michael Slenske

Photo by Maya Iman

Michaela Dosamantes

Photo by Maya Iman

Michaela Dosamantes, and Rachel Marlowe

Photo by Maya Iman

thewrapbook-tv-cover
Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

