‘TheWrapBook’ Celebrates Vol. 2 At Arts District Launch Party | Exclusive Photos

“TheWrapBook” celebrated its second edition, honoring the art of television, at the Nicodim Gallery in the Arts District Thursday night.
Hosted by TheWrap editor-in-chief and CEO Sharon Waxman and the lux coffee table book’s executive editor, Stefano Tonchi, the invite-only soiree attracted artists of all mediums.
In addition to indulging in craft cocktails, attendees previewed artwork from the book in vivo at the Nicodim Gallery in Los Angeles. The exhibition is now open to the public and will run through Sept. 17.
“TheWrap Book Vol. 2: The Art of Television” honors the artists who are shaping today’s television landscape, timed to the silver screen’s biggest night. Several Emmy nominees are featured in TheWrapBook’s second edition, including Sandra Oh, Richard Gadd and Alison Brie.
The second edition of the biannual release extends beyond traditional reporting, pairing Emmy contenders with cutting-edge artists to create an elevated, visual experience.
Take a peek into the excitement of the launch party with TheWrap’s exclusive photo gallery here.
Sponsored by LALO Tequila
Sponsored by Wölffer Rose and Hallstein Water
Serving guests Hallstein Water
LALO cocktail menu
Serving LALO cocktails
Guests arriving to Nicodim Gallery
Stefano Tonchi, Michaela Dosamantes, Sharon Waxman, Alexandra von Bargen, and Andrew Wren
Michelle Edgar, and Irina Cara
Michaela Dosamantes, and Alexandra von Bargen
Guests viewing the Artists by Artists work
Norma Torrey, Oganes Akopyan, and Cristina Ivane
Alexandra von Bargen, and Degen Pener
Alexandra von Bargen, Sharon Waxman, Andrew Wren
Norma Torrey showcasing the Wrapbook: Art of Televison issue
Aaron Jarboe, Maya Iman, Carmen Rivera , Shannon Barrero Watkins and Kate Albright
Mason Rose
Alexandra von Bargen, Jeff Vespa, Michaela Dosamantes, Stefano Tonchi, and Rochelle Steiner
Andrew Wren and Bjorn looss
Jeremy Shockley and his painting of “Walton Goggins”
Sharon Waxman and Alexandra von Bargen
Ben Lee Ritchie Handler, Partner at Nicodim Gallery
Michael Slenske,
Oganes Akopyan, Claude Memmi, Michelle Edgar, and Irina Cara
Jeremy Shockley, Emily Marchand and Briana Garrido
Jeremy Shockley, Briana Garrido, Ben Lee Ritchie Handler and Mason Rose
Salomon Huerta and his painting of “Emma Stone”
Oganes Akopyan and Aaron Jarboe
Cristina Ivane, and Joshua Gaffud
Sharon Waxman,
The Wrapbook: The Art of Cinema 2024
Michael Slenske, Stefano Tonchi and Alexandra von Bargen
Aryo Toh Djojo and his painting of “Nora and Hae”
Aryo Toh Djojo and Salomon Huerta
Stefano Tonchi and Sharon Waxman
Michael Slenske
Michaela Dosamantes
Michaela Dosamantes, and Rachel Marlowe
Leave a Reply