TheWrapBook Debuts ‘The Art of Television’ Featuring Emmy Contenders and Visionary Artists

TheWrap is delighted to announce the publication of TheWrapBook, its biannual art book celebrating the art of entertainment. “The Art of Television” debuts the week of Sept. 9, 2024, and coincides with the Emmy Awards.

“The Art of Television” edition features a roster of performers including Alison Brie, Dakota Fanning, Richard Gadd, Orlando Bloom, Andrew Scott, and Sandra Oh, among others in collaboration. Curated by the executive editor for TheWrapBook Stefano Tonchi, the book showcases the season’s most noteworthy talent in television with renowned and emerging artists.

Contributors include celebrated artists such as Magnus Unnar, Yukdo Karita, Martin Guttierez, Chaz Guest and Edward Gives.

“TheWrapBook’s ‘The Art of Television’ edition is a testament to the extraordinary talent shaping today’s television landscape,” said Sharon Waxman, Founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap. “By pairing Emmy contenders with visionary artists, we’re not just showcasing performers, but celebrating the creative synergy that makes television a true art form. TheWrapBook reflects our commitment to innovative storytelling and our passion for the industry we’ve covered for 15 years.”

TheWrapBook stands apart from traditional publications, offering a curated, elevated experience that speaks to the most influential figures in art, fashion, and entertainment. The second edition will be hand-delivered to 200 of Hollywood’s elite, including network executives, streaming platform leaders, showrunners, directors, producers, agents, screenwriters, and top talent.

As part of the launch, TheWrapBook will showcase artworks from the book at Nicodim Gallery in Los Angeles. The exhibition will run from Sept. 12 to 17, with an opening reception on the 12th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

TheWrapBook is part of the series of strategic initiatives as part of TheWrap’s 15th anniversary celebrations. These include a revamped website, updated branding, and a USC Fellowship program, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation and industry leadership. The anniversary coincides with widespread recognition and award nominations for TheWrap. These efforts collectively reinforce TheWrap’s dedication to its readers and its position at the forefront of entertainment journalism.

Buy TheWrapBook here.