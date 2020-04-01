These March 1 vs April 1 Memes Capture the Ugly Truth of Social Isolation

Now that the nation-wide isolation-period has been extended to April 30, we’re all just trying to cope with the fact that we’re looking down the barrel of another month without social interaction

| April 1, 2020 @ 3:27 PM
March 1 vs April 1 meme

Leslie Knope from NBC's "Parks & Recreation" via Jenny Quigley on Twitter

As we enter our second consecutive month of social distancing and self-isolation, memes are one of the few ways we have left to maintain a sense of humor and normalcy in a post-Coronavirus world.

Celebrities, journalists, brands and average Twitter users converged on April 1 to find a way to laugh in a time that, for some, feels too delicate for traditional April Fools Day shenanigans.

Instead, the March 1 vs. April 1 meme was born: The picture of the left shows someone looking healthy and happy, as many of us were on March 1 before all of this craziness began — and the picture on the right shows that same person weathered, generally looking like they’ve been to hell and back.

Journalist Mark Yarm tweeted a picture of a normal bear next to a picture of Jack Reynor as Christian from “Midsommar,” who at this point has — *spoiler alert* — been paralyzed and forced inside of a bear carcass shortly before being ritualistically burned alive.

The official Fox TV Twitter account also chimed in, posting a picture of a buff-looking Brian from “Family Guy” next to a much more tired, weary-looking Brian leaning back in a chair with his tie loosened and a martini on the table in front of him.

Netflix also joined in on the fun, tweeting side-by-sides of Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” from its film account.

Here are some more of our favorites memes from Wednesday.

