These March 1 vs April 1 Memes Capture the Ugly Truth of Social Isolation

As we enter our second consecutive month of social distancing and self-isolation, memes are one of the few ways we have left to maintain a sense of humor and normalcy in a post-Coronavirus world.

Celebrities, journalists, brands and average Twitter users converged on April 1 to find a way to laugh in a time that, for some, feels too delicate for traditional April Fools Day shenanigans.

Instead, the March 1 vs. April 1 meme was born: The picture of the left shows someone looking healthy and happy, as many of us were on March 1 before all of this craziness began — and the picture on the right shows that same person weathered, generally looking like they’ve been to hell and back.

Now that the nation-wide isolation-period has been extended to April 30, we’re all just trying to cope with the fact that we’re looking down the barrel of another month without social interaction.

Journalist Mark Yarm tweeted a picture of a normal bear next to a picture of Jack Reynor as Christian from “Midsommar,” who at this point has — *spoiler alert* — been paralyzed and forced inside of a bear carcass shortly before being ritualistically burned alive.

March 1 vs. April 1 pic.twitter.com/So6oIPFnvd — Mark Yarm (@markyarm) April 1, 2020

The official Fox TV Twitter account also chimed in, posting a picture of a buff-looking Brian from “Family Guy” next to a much more tired, weary-looking Brian leaning back in a chair with his tie loosened and a martini on the table in front of him.

March 1 / April 1 pic.twitter.com/ylOUUXOdvZ — FOX (@FOXTV) April 1, 2020

Netflix also joined in on the fun, tweeting side-by-sides of Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” from its film account.

March 1 / April 1 pic.twitter.com/HBd2oVwuRW — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 1, 2020

April 1st 2020 pic.twitter.com/xehDFCaPS5 — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) April 1, 2020

March 1 vs. April 1 pic.twitter.com/PlPOoVftIO — Deep Stace Dept. (@StaceGots) April 1, 2020

March 1 vs. April 1 pic.twitter.com/H8QYsyFXQ5 — Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) April 1, 2020

Me on March 1 vs me on April 1 pic.twitter.com/XJccaVo175 — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) April 1, 2020

ME:

March 1 vs. April 1 pic.twitter.com/8DWWGo4y9L — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 1, 2020

March 1

April 1 pic.twitter.com/ZStjaZrF4a — Lianna Brinded (@LiannaBrinded) April 1, 2020

me on March 1 vs. me on April 1 pic.twitter.com/SN10bcBXDJ — Victor Brand (@recordedvoice) April 1, 2020

March 1 / April 1 pic.twitter.com/bCu0CtIjYn — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) April 1, 2020

March 1 vs. April 1 pic.twitter.com/N2RbayLcqS — Brayton J. Wilson (@BJWilsonWGR) April 1, 2020

March 1st vs April 1st pic.twitter.com/CFfuhMAr8p — Jordan Veilleux (@veilleuxwho) April 1, 2020

March 1: Yassss let’s go out!

April 1: pic.twitter.com/HcZlFhMQjg — Katie Baldwin (@katiembaldwin) April 1, 2020