‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Is It Possible to Come Back From Being Canceled?

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the poor box office performance of “In the Heights,” a video game producer who retired after backlash over his voting record and the the negotiations over two different country music awards shows.

Then, we have part four in our ongoing series, “Conversations on Cancel Culture.” In the final installment — unless of course there’s a bonus episode (hint, hint) — we discuss whether or not it’s possible to come back from being canceled. The panel for this one consisted of Joan Ball, a marketing professor at St. John’s University, communications professor Gabrielle Gambrell (New York University), crisis PR manager Matthew Hiltzik (Hiltzik Strategies) and pop culture expert Dax Holt (Hollywood Raw podcast). It was moderated by TheWrap’s Deputy Editor Lawrence Yee.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.