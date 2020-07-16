‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Activist and ‘Insecure’ Star Kendrick Sampson | Podcast

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the abrupt resignation of Bari Weiss at the New York Times, Nick Cannon’s apology for anti-Semitic comments and Tucker Carlson’s non-apology for the racist comments of his former top writer.

Then, “Insecure” star and BLD PWR founder Kendrick Sampson joined the podcast to discuss his role in the social justice protests that have taken place in Los Angeles and all across the country. He talked about why he decided to speak out following the death of George Floyd and some of the ways he wants to see Hollywood change to make things more inclusive.

Finally, Megan Townsend, Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis at GLAAD, came on to talk about the 2020 Studio Responsibility Index. While there are some positive signs in Hollywood, there is still a lot of work to be done and Megan pointed out a few key areas where improvement is needed.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Spotify | Omny Studio | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.