A-List Team Tapped for TheWrapBook and TheWrapStyle Newsletter

TheWrap has announced two appointments this week ahead of the launch of the anticipated WrapStyle.

Michaela Dosamantes will join as Fashion & Visual Content Director for TheWrapBook – a biannual book launching in February 2024, celebrating the art of cinema and television. Michaela will work alongside Executive Editor Stefano Tonchi and Publisher Alexandra von Bargen.

The esteemed fashion director, stylist and creative director was previously the Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Solar Magazine, and before that served as the Senior Fashion Editor of CR Fashion Book and Fashion Editor at French Vogue. She has worked with publications including Vogue US, Vanity Fair, Glamour, PORTER, as well as brands including Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, and David Yurman.

TheWrapBook is scheduled to launch in February 2024. Please contact michaela.dosamantes@thewrap.com for more information.

TheWrap also announced the appointment of Rachel Marlowe as Editor of the WrapStyle weekly newsletter, which will serve a curated selection of LA’s most coveted happenings at the intersection of art, fashion and entertainment. From exhibits to film premieres, store openings to product launches, the newsletter promises a unique round-up that celebrates this creative trifecta unique to LA.

Marlowe brings over 15 years of experience as a writer and editor for leading international print magazines, newspapers, and successful travel, fashion, and beauty websites. Her work has been published in print and online for Vogue, Coveteur, Self, Allure, The London Times, W, Cherry Bombe, CNN Style, Los Angeles Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, and many more.

The newsletter is scheduled to launch on November 2, 2023. Please contact rachel.marlowe@thewrap.com for consideration.

