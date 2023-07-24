TheWrap Names Stefano Tonchi Executive Editor for TheWrapBOOK, A Groundbreaking Hollywood Style and Luxury Collectible

TheWrap, a leading entertainment and media news platform, announced the appointment of Stefano Tonchi as executive editor, TheWrapBOOK, and consulting editor, style.

His first project will be the debut of TheWrapBOOK, a biannual coffee table collectible that presents Hollywood style and luxury through the lens of modern artistry. TheWrapBOOK will launch simultaneously with TheWrap’s new fashion and luxury content vertical across digital, social, print and event channels.

Stefano Tonchi brings a wealth of experience and an illustrious career across the fashion editorial, design and curatorial community. He is renowned for his extensive work in the fashion and lifestyle publishing industry, having held leading editorial roles at W Magazine, Esquire, The New York Times Magazine, T Magazine and L’Uomo Vogue. He remains the co-founder and editorial director of PALMER, a luxury media brand.

In addition, Tonchi has published numerous art books and staged exhibitions, including Italiana at Palazzo Reale Milano and Uniform, Excess, Winners & Losers at Patti Palace in Florence. Tonchi’s dynamic vision and innovative approach have earned him a distinguished reputation as an international tastemaker and creative influence within the industry.

TheWrap’s founder and CEO Sharon Waxman expressed her excitement about the appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Stefano Tonchi to TheWrap family. He is a creative visionary, and his extraordinary talent in crafting and curating breathtaking imagery will elevate what style can be in Hollywood, while adding TheWrap’s journalistic voice to the interconnected worlds of entertainment and fashion.”

Waxman continued, “Under Stefano’s editorial direction, TheWrapBOOK will serve as a testament to the intersection of creativity, culture and entertainment. This latest fashion endeavor represents an exciting step forward for TheWrap as it continues to cement its position as a multifaceted media powerhouse.”

Joining Waxman in welcoming Tonchi is TheWrap’s newly-appointed president and COO, Edward Menicheschi, who remarked, “Stefano’s addition to our team marks a pivotal moment for TheWrap as we launch our Style vertical. I’ve long admired Stefano’s editorial vision as a former colleague, so this is a particularly exciting reunion. I am certain the style and luxury community will embrace this project as it comes to life.”

As part of this initiative, Alexandra von Bargen has been named publisher of TheWrapBOOK and managing director, fashion and luxury.

TheWrapBOOK, a limited edition hard-bound publication, promises to be a collector’s delight, showcasing bold imagery and journalism and a fresh take on Hollywood style and luxury through the lens of renowned artists.

Tonchi stated, “We see the possibility of something fresh and exciting in this project, as remarkable artists turn their attention to the subject of style through the lens of Hollywood. In a sense, this is an art book, and the possibilities are endless. We are sure TheWrap’s influential readers will find it a delight; a thing of quality and artistic achievement.”

TheWrapBOOK debuts Spring 2024, and will be distributed to a curated list of Hollywood, Tech, Culture and Fashion insiders, as well as high-end bookstores.

About The Wrap News Inc.

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage and in-depth features for over a decade.

TheWrap has won multiple awards for investigative reporting, columns, criticism and feature writing. TheWrap won four top awards from the L.A. Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards in June 2023 for entertainment journalism. In 2021 Waxman was honored at the L.A. Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards as the Best Online Journalist, as well as for her blog, WaxWord. That same year, The L.A. Press Club’s SoCal Journalism Awards also gave TheWrap top prizes for feature photography, as well as for its weekly podcast, “TheWrap-Up.”