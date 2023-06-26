LOS ANGELES – The Wrap News is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Menicheschi as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Menicheschi brings with him over two decades of experience in media and publishing, further bolstering TheWrap’s position as a premier source for entertainment industry news and analysis.

In his role as President and COO, Menicheschi will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations of TheWrap, working closely with the company’s Founder and CEO, Sharon Waxman, to drive growth and expand its presence in the rapidly evolving media landscape. With his deep industry knowledge and strategic vision, Menicheschi is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping TheWrap’s future and positioning the company for continued success.

“We are delighted to welcome Edward as our President and COO,” said Waxman. “With his extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills, he is the ideal candidate to lead TheWrap into its next phase of growth. We are excited to collaborate and further solidify our position as a trusted source of news and analysis for the entertainment industry.”

Menicheschi’s career spans over two decades in media, publishing and consulting. Prior to joining TheWrap, he held key positions at renowned organizations, including serving as President of the Condé Nast Media Group, Chief Marketing Officer at Condé Nast, Publisher and CRO of Vanity Fair, and Chief Global Commercial Officer at Valence Media (The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Dick Clark Productions).

In his most recent roles Menicheschi has focused on digital transformation, new editorial properties, branded content and revenue generation including experiences, conferences and data products. In addition to his notable roles in media, Menicheschi established a successful consulting practice, offering strategic guidance on go-to-market strategies for a range of brands including Walmart Connect and the Acceleration Community of Companies.

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining TheWrap during this pivotal time in the media industry,” said Menicheschi. “TheWrap has firmly established itself as a trusted voice in entertainment journalism, and I am excited to work alongside the talented team here to build upon that foundation. Together, we will continue to deliver high-quality, insightful content to our readers while fostering innovation and driving growth.”

Menicheschi’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth and success for TheWrap. The company came through the challenge of the pandemic to achieve double-digit revenue growth in the past two years and continues to expand its revenue opportunities in advertising and subscription products, including newsletters and custom video. The publication is poised to relaunch with a new design and improved technology capabilities before August, and has added several new roles in the critical growth areas of newsletters, print magazines and video.

As the only independently-owned trade covering Hollywood, TheWrap takes pride in delivering comprehensive coverage of the entertainment and media landscape, offering breaking news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders. With Menicheschi’s extensive expertise and leadership, TheWrap is poised to further strengthen its position as a go-to source for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Menicheschi assumes his new role on July 5.

About The Wrap News

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage and in-depth features for over a decade.

TheWrap has won multiple awards for investigative reporting, columns, criticism and feature writing. TheWrap won four top awards from the LA Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards in June 2023 for entertainment journalism. In 2021 Waxman was honored at the L.A. Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards as the Best Online Journalist, as well as for her blog, WaxWord. That same year, The L.A. Press Club’s SoCal Journalism Awards also gave TheWrap top prizes for feature photography, as well as for its weekly podcast, “TheWrap-Up.”