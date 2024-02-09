TheWrap is pleased to announce its first biannual art book, “TheWrapBook,” a luxury collectible celebrating the year’s best in cinema, art and fashion.

Guided by the vision of editorial director Stefano Tonchi and TheWrap’s CEO and editor in chief Sharon Waxman, TheWrapBook is a first-of-its kind publication chronicling a year in cinema in the spring through artful collaborations between fine artists and Hollywood’s leading talent.

Timed for release ahead of the Academy Awards on March 10 and the Frieze Los Angeles art fair Feb. 29–March 3, “TheWrapBook” features an exciting cross-section of artists, filmmakers and writers, including photographer Cathie Opie, filmmaker Martin Scorsese, artist Richard Phillips and essays by feminist author Salamishah Tillet and screenwriter Joe Eszterhas.

The book comprises exclusive photographic portfolios with the season’s iconic performers America Ferrara, Willem Dafoe and Jeffrey Wright, among others, and filmmaking masters including Martin Scorsese, Ava DuVernay and Todd Haynes.

“The convergence of entertainment with fashion and luxury has been happening on a larger scale and at a quicker pace than ever before,” Waxman said. “We wanted to capture that spirit of collaboration in an homage to the year in cinema. To create that vision, we were delighted to collaborate with Stefano Tonchi, who has been bringing those threads together, including the art world, for his entire career.”

“Print is having a renaissance as luxury brands want to engage with elevated niche audiences and offer in-depth experiences,” Tonchi added. “I believe there is a magic opportunity for an art publication at the intersection of luxury and entertainment focused on Los Angeles.”

Among the many contributors on the limited edition release are Phillips, whose charcoal chalk and pastel pieces of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt give a dark-humored twist on paparazzi and celebrity obsession; Marilyn Minter, whose intriguing close-ups of Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore highlight the fog of truth and desire in “May December”; and Opie, whose studio photographs of Martin Scorsese frame the film legend approachable yet larger-than-life.

“We see the possibility of something fresh and exciting in this project, as remarkable artists turn their attention to the subject of style through the lens of Hollywood,” Tonchi said in announcing “TheWrapBook.” “In a sense, this is an art book, and the possibilities are endless. We are sure TheWrap’s influential readers will find it a delight; a thing of quality and artistic achievement.”

“TheWrapBook” is the cornerstone of the newly launched WrapStyle: A multi-platform destination for art and style aficionados and entertainment enthusiasts in Los Angeles and beyond found at TheWrap.com. A significant milestone for the company, TheWrapBook will debut concurrently with the WrapStyle’s digital, social and event platforms.

To celebrate the launch of TheWrapBook and the 15th anniversary of TheWrap, along with Frieze L.A., TheWrap will be hosting an exclusive launch party at The Edition on Feb. 27. This invite-only event will be a gathering of luminaries across art, entertainment and fashion to toast this exciting new venture.

