this is us world series

Getty Images/NBC

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Premiere Declines vs Dodgers World Series Win on Fox

by | October 28, 2020 @ 1:19 PM

But NBC drama is still Tuesday’s highest-rated entertainment show

“This Is Us” returned to the airwaves Tuesday night as the Commissioner’s Trophy returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in 32 years.

Though the NBC drama dropped double digits (on a percentage basis) from last year’s comparable season premiere, it faced some seriously difficult competition. Beyond the World Series-clinching Game 6, “This Is Us” also went up against a pretty buzzy “Bachelorette.” (At least, the first hour of the two-hour “This Is Us” did.)

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Craft: Legacy Poster

Inside ‘The Craft: Legacy’ and the Push for Trans Representation in Hollywood
Shepard Smith CNBC

Shepard Smith’s New CNBC Show Doubles Viewers in Timeslot – But He’s Still Way Behind Fox

Gamers Spent $10.7 Billion in September, Mostly on Sports
ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Essential Heroes’ Special Was Not Essential Viewing
Older Actors in Hollywood COVID-19

Older Actors Fear Pandemic Has Made Hollywood’s Ageism Worse
Donald Trump 60 Minutes

’60 Minutes’ Trump Interview Draws 16.8 Million Viewers, Best Since Stormy Daniels in 2018

Why ‘The Voice’ Producer Jim Roush Is Investing in a New Gaming Television Network
trump 60 mins world series snf

Ratings: Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview Lands Huge Audience vs World Series, ‘Sunday Night Football’
Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi DreamWorks

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Odyssey: Blind Hubris or Ambition Denied?
Joe Biden Donald Trump Debate

Final Trump vs Biden Debate Draws 63 Million Viewers, 10 Million Less Than First
world series smackdown ratings

Why Fox Is Bumping WWE ‘SmackDown’ to Cable Despite Record-Low World Series Ratings