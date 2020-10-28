But NBC drama is still Tuesday’s highest-rated entertainment show

Though the NBC drama dropped double digits (on a percentage basis) from last year’s comparable season premiere , it faced some seriously difficult competition. Beyond the World Series-clinching Game 6, “This Is Us” also went up against a pretty buzzy “Bachelorette.” (At least, the first hour of the two-hour “This Is Us” did.)

“This Is Us” returned to the airwaves Tuesday night as the Commissioner’s Trophy returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in 32 years.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment. We should have final numbers for the World Series Game 6 shortly.

Fox was first in ratings with a 2.7 rating/15 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 10.3 million, according to this preliminary data set. Those should rise when west-coast Dodger-fan viewing is crammed into primetime averages.

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.2/7 and in viewers with 7.2 million. “The Voice” at 8 p.m. put up a 1.0/5 and 7.4 million viewers. “This Is Us” from 9-11 averaged a 1.3/8 and 7.1 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 1.0/5 and fourth in viewers with 3.4 million. “The Bachelorette” from 8-10 posted a 1.2/7 and 4.3 million viewers. Reruns followed.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in viewers with 3.8 million. A “Price Is Right” primetime special at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 4.9 million viewers. At 9, a “Let’s Make a Deal” primetime special got a 0.6/3 and 4 million viewers. “The FBI Declassified” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 2.5 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 942,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 699,000. “Swamp Thing” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 916,000 viewers. At 9, a “Tell Me a Story” episode managed a 0.1/1 and 482,000 viewers.