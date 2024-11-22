Threads Newsfeed Will Prioritize Showing Accounts Users Follow Instead of Recommended Content

Threads is “rebalancing ranking” in a bid to show users more content from the accounts they follow and less from recommended accounts that they don’t.

Instagram head and Threads overseer Adam Mosseri posted to his account the new updates on Thursday, explaining that the new update would be initiated shortly and creators would see the changes in their reach immediately.

“We are rebalancing ranking to prioritize content from people you follow, which will mean less recommended content from accounts you don’t follow and more posts from the accounts you do starting today,” Mosseri said. “For you creators out there, you should see unconnected reach go down and connected reach go up. This is definitely a work in progress – balancing the ability to reach followers and overall engagement is tricky – thanks for your patience and keep the feedback coming.”

Some of this abrupt change in ranking is likely due to the large bump in followers Threads saw after Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election. The X competitor saw 11 million daily active users a week after the election, according to Sensor Tower. That’s a 6.8% increase compared to a day before the election.

“We’ve been pleased to see Threads’ steady growth since it launched last year,” a spokesperson for the Meta company previously told TheWrap.

Threads’ growth came as many make an exodus from the Elon Musk-owned X. Following the election, users had grown tired of the environment that platform and its owner had fostered and sought greener pastures.

The 11 million DAU figure for Threads came after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the app hit 275 million monthly users on the company’s Q3 earnings call in October.