Trump Bump: Threads Enjoys Post-Election User Increase – Along With Elon Musk’s X

Users who ditched X because of owner Elon Musk’s support for President-elect Donald Trump helped Threads, Meta’s rival app, enjoy a nice post-election increase in daily users this week.

But rather than see its user base decline, X received its own bump from Trump following the election, according to new data shared with TheWrap by Sensor Tower, a market research firm, on Wednesday.

Here are the key stats to know:

Threads, a week after the election, has 11 million daily active users in the U.S., according to Sensor Tower. That represents a 6.8% increase from the day before the election, when the social app had 10.3 million users in the U.S.

X, meanwhile, enjoyed a 5% post-election increase in U.S. daily users. The app formerly known as Twitter now has 25 million DAUs in the States, per Sensor Tower’s data.

“We’ve been pleased to see Threads’ steady growth since it launched last year,” a spokesperson for the Meta company told TheWrap. Representatives for X did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Threads’ growth has been a hot media topic recently. The app was the go-to spot for many users and reporters, including MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who were upset with X and Musk following Trump’s victory.

“As a human, I deleted Twitter today as an act of self-preservation and because I could no longer find the things I’m interested in,” Wallace said.

Musk had been Trump’s most vocal supporter in the lead-up to Election Day, helping him win over voters in Pennsylvania and spending more than $100 million via his America PAC to help the Republican get back in the White House.

A potential X exodus didn’t seem to be worrying Musk in the days after the election. Last week, he posted that X hit “all-time high usage” on Election Day, with users spending 434.1 billion seconds on the app — a metric not usually seen on quarterly reports. Musk made a similar post on Wednesday, saying “this platform is at all-time highs. You are the media now.”

The 11 million DAU figure for Threads comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the app hit 275 million monthly users on the company’s Q3 earnings call in October.

Meta CFO Susan Li, on that same earnings call, said Threads has seen healthy growth in the U.S. and overseas markets including Taiwan. At the same time, Li said, “We don’t expect Threads to be a meaningful driver of 2025 revenue.”

When it comes to apps benefiting from disillusioned X users, Bluesky could be the biggest winner; Sensor Tower data showed the app’s DAUs in the U.S. increased 62% in the week following the election. A rep for Bluesky told The New York Times on Tuesday it had added 1 million users since the election, and The Guardian reported the social posting app now had 14.5 million users.