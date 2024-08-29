Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis Join TheWrap’s TIFF Studio

Hollywood stars Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the top talent who will join TheWrap’s interview and portrait studio at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The studio, located at the InterContinental Toronto Center, will take place Sept. 6-9.

TheWrap continues to celebrate its 15th anniversary by highlighting Hollywood leaders and celebrating the power of film. The video and portrait studio will feature conversations with cast members and directors from the top movies premiering at TIFF.

This year’s studio sponsors include Moët & Chandon and Boss Design.

Additional talent attending the studio includes Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Coolidge, Bill Murray, Amy Adams, Ron Howard, Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Orlando Bloom, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pharrell Williams, Tilda Swinton, Pamela Anderson, Dylan O’Brien, Elizabeth Olsen, Malala Yousafzai, Alicia Vikander, Chloë Sevigny, Anderson .Paak, Henry Golding, Alfonso Cuarón, Will Poulter, Gabrielle Union, Jason Reitman, Rachel Sennott, Tony Hale, Gabriel LaBelle, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Danielle Deadwyler and Christopher Abbott.

“We are thrilled to return to TIFF to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and diverse voices that make TIFF such a marquee festival,” TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman said. “As we’re marking our 15th anniversary, we look forward to celebrating the creativity of the filmmaking community through our studio.”

In addition to exclusive interviews and portrait sessions, TheWrap’s team of reporters will deliver up-to-the-minute coverage, photo galleries, video, red carpet highlights and insider scoops through thewrap.com and social media.

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment, fashion and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage, and in-depth features for over 15 years.

Media Contact:

DKC Public Relations

thewrap@dkcnews.com