Tig Notaro Replaces Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

Tig Notaro is replacing comedian Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s zombie movie “Army of the Dead,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Multiple women have accused D’Elia of predatory online behavior toward them when they were minors. The accusations surfaced back in June when Twitter user @girlpowertbh shared screenshots of conversations she says took place between her and D’Elia in 2014 when she was 16 years old. D’Elia would have been 34 at the time. The comedian has since denied ever pursuing underage girls.

The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

The Zombie movie which wrapped principal photography late last year will undergo re-shoots and incorporate a variety of special effects and movie magic to blend in Notaro’s scenes into the current movie’s timeline.

Snyder and Shay Hatten wrote the script for the project, which follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas and a man assembling a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist.

Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder produced, with Ori Marmur and Andrew Norman overseeing for Netflix.

Notaro’s recent credits include 2019 Natalie Portman drama, “Lucy in the Sky,” and Paramount’s “Instant Family.”

Notaro is repped by ICM Partners

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.