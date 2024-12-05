TikTok and Nielsen Strike Deal to Track Ad Campaign Performance

TikTok and Nielsen announced a new partnership on Thursday that will have the ratings measurement giant track how ads perform on the popular app.

“The new integration provides a holistic view of campaign performance across publishers and platforms, and for the first time, enables cross-media measurement so that advertisers and agencies can compare ad performance on TikTok across all screens, including digital, CTV, and linear,” Nielsen said in a statement.

Ad buyers, thanks to the new partnership, will have a “better understanding of TikTok’s unique contribution to audience reach,” Nielsen added, allowing them to “build more effective media plans.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. TikTok will use Nielsen One, the company’s measurement platform that launched last year, to track ad performance and demographic data.

“In the dynamic video landscape, brands need to extend their reach beyond traditional channels. TikTok’s commitment to providing diverse measurement tools, including our integration with Nielsen One, enables advertisers to understand and leverage cross-media engagement, driving meaningful results,” Jorge Ruiz, TikTok’s global head of marketing science, said in a statement.

The new deal comes at an interesting time for TikTok. The app is set to be banned from the U.S. in January, but president-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to “save” TikTok from being booted. It’ll be worth seeing if a last minute deal is worked out to keep the app, which has 170 million monthly users in the States, in the U.S.