With shooting wrapped on his upcoming sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Tim Burton has lined up his next film: a remake of the 1958 sci-fi horror film “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman,” which will be released by Warner Bros.

“Gone Girl” screenwriter Gillian Flynn will handle the script for the remake, though it is unclear whether she and Burton will approach the project as a faithful adaptation or put a new spin on the concept. The original film starred Allison Hayes as a wealthy heiress who hunts down her cheating husband after an alien encounter turns her into a giant.

“Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” stands as one of the most famous cult sci-fi films of all time, produced on a shoestring $88,000 budget and grossing $480,000 at the U.S. box office.

Burton is currently in post-production on “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the sequel to his famed 1988 horror comedy starring Michael Keaton. The film will be released by Warner Bros. in theaters on Sept. 6. Flynn, who worked with David Fincher on “Gone Girl” in 2014, is also attached to adapt her novel “Dark Places” into a limited series for HBO.

The project follows earlier Burton remakes such as “Planet of the Apes,” “Dumbo” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

Burton and Flynn are repped by WME, and the project was first reported by Deadline.