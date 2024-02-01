Donald Glover Says ‘Community’ Movie Script Finished: ‘I’m All In’ | Video

While promoting his new Amazon show “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Donald Glover told Entertainment Tonight that the script for the feature film version of “Community” is finished.

“I was told the script is done,” Glover said. “I haven’t read it yet. It is really just a schedule thing. I’m in. I am all in.”

Ever since the cult hit NBC sitcom “Community” ended its six-season run in 2015 rumors have persisted among fans that a movie could eventually come to fruition, playing off the show’s own running gag about achieving the goal of “six seasons and a movie.”

In 2020, “Community” creator Dan Harmon told TheWrap that active discussions about a potential “Community” movie were underway, fueled in part by the show’s enduring popularity since it began streaming on Netflix.

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for ‘Community,’ both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect that affects the marketplace,” he said.

“And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen,” Harmon added.

Two years later, Harmon again told TheWrap that “legitimacy is here” as it pertained to a possible film. He said, “There’s a story – who knows if we’ll end up sticking to it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now negotiations happen.”

As of September 2023, Harmon confirmed that he and writer Andrew Guest were working on a script.

Watch the interview with Glover in the embed above.