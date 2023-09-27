Though the “Community” movie is still very much happening, its script still needs to be finished.

In a recent profile with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Dan Harmon revealed that he and one of his former show writers, Andrew Guest, “still need to hole up for a few days and finish the script,” reporter Lacey Rose wrote. The holdup comes from not wanting to waste the cast’s time.

“I don’t want these people, like Emmy-winning Donald Glover, who are bothering to gather out of loyalty to this thing, to come back and once again be getting blue pages run down by an intern that totally contradict what they spent all night memorizing,” Harmon said. “I want to have a veneer of, ‘Here’s your reward.’ I don’t want them to go, like, ‘Oh, he’s learned nothing, he’s treating us like cattle again.’”

In 2022, Peacock announced that it had officially ordered a “Community” movie. This was huge news to fans as the phrase “six seasons and a movie” has been a favorite “Community” callback as well as a desired runtime for the property since Season 3. The idea of a movie was first officially floated way back in 2014.

Everyone in the main cast will be returning for the movie, save for Chevy Chase. That includes Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Allison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover. Though Yvette Nicole Brown has yet to announce if she will be part of the upcoming movie, the THR feature noted that “all” members of the cast are set to return.

As for Chase, the former “SNL” darling had a very public falling out with Harmon and “Community.” The rift between Chase and the cast and crew partially had to do with Chase using the N-word on set as well as his displeasure over the character he played, Pierce Hawthorne. The divide was so severe it led to Chase’s character being killed off on the show. Earlier this week, Chase declared that the beloved NBC comedy wasn’t “funny enough” for him on an episode of Marc Maron’s podcast.