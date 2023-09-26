‘Community’ Star Yvette Nicole Brown Quips Chevy Chase ‘Seems Nice’ After He Slams Series as Not ‘Funny Enough for Me’

The actress adds that “probably never will” speak to the details of her experience working with the “Saturday Night Live” alum

Yvette Nicole Brown attends Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" Season 3 FYC event in Hollywood
Yvette Nicole Brown attends Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" Season 3 FYC event in Hollywood (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown responded Tuesday to a disparaging interview her one-time costar Chevy Chase gave in which he criticized the NBC-Dan Harmon comedy series for being “not funny enough for me.”

“He seems nice,” Brown quipped, pairing the apparently sarcastic declaration with a laughing emoji. The actress wrote the comment while retweeting Deadline’s coverage of a “WTF With Marc Maron” interview where the “Saturday Night Live” and “National Lampoon” alum revisited his reportedly contentious departure from “Community.”

“I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” he said. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.”

Chase starred on the first four seasons of “Community” as Pierce Hawthorne, a millionaire moist toilette tycoon, formerly the CEO of the fictional Hawthorne Wipes. Brown starred for five seasons as Shirley Bennett, a divorcee-turned-business student.

“I didn’t mind the character,” Chase told Maron of Pierce. “I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much.”

Stories of Chase’s temper on the “Community” set and elsewhere have been widely reported, including a 2012 argument with Harmon in which the actor reportedly used the N-word.

Asked in response to her tweet Tuesday if she had “ever spoken on this subject,” Brown responded, “Never have. Probably never will.”

