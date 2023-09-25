Hear the New Voices for ‘Rick and Morty’ in Season 7 Trailer (Video)

“Rick and Morty” has dropped a Season 7 trailer that features the new voices for the duo originated by creator Justin Roiland.

“Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s Season 7, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!” the official season description states.

Roiland, who has voiced both titular characters since the long-running animated series premiered back in 2013, was charged with felony domestic violence related to an incident that first surfaced in a January 2020 criminal complaint.

Following the news, Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland but noted that the show would continue without his involvement. In February, an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap that “Rick and Morty” was expected to fulfill its 70-episode order.

In March, the charges against Roiland were dropped. However, he has been separately accused of sexually assaulting a woman and engaging in inappropriate communication with minors, according to NBC.

The Emmy-winning, half-hour show follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Rounding out the rest of the main “Rick and Morty” cast is Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs”), Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”) and Spencer Grammer (“Greek”).

Previous teasers for Season 7 showed clips from past seasons that utilized Roiland’s voice work. At San Diego Comic Con, executive producer Steven Levy said that the show was “closing in on the end of our process of the recast.” When asked to clarify, Levy replied: “It’s sound-alikes. The characters are the same characters. No change.”

An Adult Swim spokesperson declined to reveal the identity of the new voices, telling the Wrap: “We want the show to speak for itself. We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

In addition to “Rick and Morty,” the 20th Television Animation and Hulu Original shows “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man” will continue without Roiland’s involvement after cutting ties. Roiland was a co-creator on “Solar Opposites,” which was renewed for a fifth season in October 2022, and an executive producer on “Koala Man,” which premiered on Jan. 9. Roiland’s voice in “Solar Opposites” will be replaced by Dan Stevens.

“Rick and Morty” Season 7 premieres Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET on Hulu. Watch the full trailer below.