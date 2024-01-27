Ken Jeong visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday night and had two words for fans hoping the rumors of a “Community” movie come true: “Cautious optimism.” Jeong then stood up out of his chair and yelled, “Yeah!” and danced as the audience cheered.

“What does that mean?” Fallon asked. Jeong replied, “That’s the name of my album, The Roots know it. That’s the name of my album, ‘Cautious Optimism.’”

“So, we’ll see?” Fallon said. “They’re working on a script?”

“Yeah, They’re working on — right now, I mean, it’s really getting everyone’s schedule to line— I mean, like Donald Glover, the biggest star in the world. If you can get his schedule aligned, you have Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash — who is an Oscar winner,” Jeong explained. “We’re all really busy.”

Jeong also took the visit as an opportunity to jokingly rant about his “Community” and more recently “Animal Control” costar, actor and comedian Joel McHale. He continued, “Joel’s very available. He’s like, welcome — he’s like available any time.”

“He’s on set right now,” Jeong added, “‘Oh my god, I’d love to serve drinks!’ You know, that kind of thing.”

“But no, I mean, we may or may not– People are like, ‘Is this really happening?’ We may or may not be best friends in real life. He may or may not be one of the most decent people I’ve ever met. I may or may not have had dinner with him and his lovely wife, Sarah, and his adorable sons, Eddie and Isaac. He may or may not have had this redecorated terrace at his home that is absolutely gorgeous,” Jeong continued as Fallon laughed.

“But, I have to say,” Jeong said, “he’s still a horrible human being.”

Rumors that a “Community” movie could happen have abounded since the show ended in 2015, building on the show’s own joke embraced by fans of a show’s goal being “six seasons and a movie.”

In 2020, the show’s creator Dan Harmon told TheWrap that conversations about a possible movie were “happening” and added, “I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for ‘Community,’ both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect that affects the marketplace.”

“And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen,” Harmon added.

Two years later, Harmon again told TheWrap that “legitimacy is here” as it pertained to a possible film. He said, “There’s a story – who knows if we’ll end up sticking to it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now negotiations happen.”

As of September 2023, Harmon confirmed that he and writer Andrew Guest were working on a script.

Watch the full interview with Jeong in the video above.