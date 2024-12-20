Timothée Chalamet Admits Prewriting Acceptance Speeches for Awards He Lost Made Him Feel Like a ‘Narcissistic Prick’ | Video

While celebrating his fourth Golden Globe nomination, Timothée Chalamet admitted that writing acceptance speeches ahead of time made him feel like a “narcissistic prick.”

The actor, who is again nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic “A Complete Unknown,” told SiriusXM host Nicole Ryan, “There’s nothing more uniquely hilarious and something you cannot share with anyone when you get home and you tear up the little thing that you never had to use and you think to yourself, ‘You narcissistic prick.’ On what planet did you think you were gonna use this?”

Chalamet previously earned Golden Globe nominations for his performances in “Wonka,” “Beautiful Boy” and “Call Me By Your Name,” none of which he won (he also received an Oscar nomination for the Luca Guadagnino movie).

Chalamet then asked Ryan and co-hosts Ryan Sampson and Stanley T if he could “say whatever I want” on the satellite radio station, to which Ryan replied, “You can say whatever you want, baby.”

The actor’s boundary-pushing response? “Balls, balls, balls, balls, balls.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet also revealed which other person he’d like to play if he ever did another biopic: “What about the Ernie Johnson biopic, the host of ‘Inside the NBA?’”

Stanley T responded, “Wow, Ernie’s gonna love that when he hears that. That’s great.

Chalamet then teased, “You never know. He might already have a short list of people that I’m not on.” Johnson was previously portrayed by Bill Hader in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

“A Complete Unknown” hits theaters on Christmas Day.