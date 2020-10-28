HBO Max and Cartoon Network have given a two-season order to a new “Tiny Toons” series from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television, the companies announced Wednesday.

The new series, “Tiny Toons Looniversity,” centers on Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the gang as they follow their comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, where young dreamers become professional toons.

Steven Spielberg, who executive produced the original “Tiny Toon Adventures,” will return to executive produce alongside Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register and Amblin Television’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. Erin Gibson of the “Throwing Shade” podcast is showrunner and co-EP.

“Tiny Toon Adventures” ran for three seasons between 1990 and 1992, with two specials following in 1994 and 1995. The series featured classic Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig as teachers at the central Acme Looniversity and mentors to the new generation of characters.

“Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again.”

“For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation,” said Register. “The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy.”

Added Frank and Falvey, “These smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many. We’re thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite.”