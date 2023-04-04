For the first time in decades, R&B legends T-Boz and Chilli of TLC will relive their unlikely rise to fame and their group’s enduring legacy in Lifetime’s upcoming documentary “TLC Forever.” It premieres June 3 (simulcast on A&E), and you can watch the trailer at the top of the page right now.

Driven by hits like “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty,” TLC, whose classic lineup consisted of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, has sold more than 95 million records, with 4 multiplatinum albums released between 1992 and 2002.

“TLC Forever” charts that incredible success, starting with the formation of the group in 1990 Atlanta, their rise to fame (and conflict with their first manager), the decade-defining success and personal setbacks, culminating with the tragic death of Left Eye in 2002.

“We were the best-selling girl group in America of all time,” T-Boz says in the trailer, adding “no matter what we went through, we never questioned the love.”

The 2-hour documentary also features interviews with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and rapper Missy Elliot, among others.

After a long hiatus following Lopes’ death, T-Boz and Chilli reunited in 2014 and in addition to their 2017 album “TLC” they have continued touring regularly. “When you believe in yourself, that’s powerful,” T-Boz says in the trailer. “We still got a lot to do!”

Hailing from One Story Up and Lauren Fulton for Lifetime and A&E Network, Matthew Kay directs the documentary with executive producers for One Story Up including Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz. Tionne Watkins, Rozonda Thomas, Bill Diggins for Diggit Entertainment Group and Rick Krim executive producers for TLC and Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A+E Network

“TLC Forever” premieres Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. PT on Lifetime and A&E.