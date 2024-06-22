Tom Cruise Trades Friendship Bracelets, Dances to ‘Shake It Off’ at Taylor Swift UK Show | Video

The actor was joined by Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, among others

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City (Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Tom Cruise was among the celebrities who attended the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London. The “Mission: Impossible” star was greeted enthusiastically by with offers of Swift’s signature friendship bracelets before he joined Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hugh Grant and other stars.

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was among those in attendance, alongside his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie. Much to the delight of fans, the VIPs — including Cruise himself — were filmed dancing to Swift’s hit “Shake It Off.”

The star-studded evening followed Friday night’s performance, which was attended by Prince William and two of his children, with other notable attendees including “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, “Queer Eye” cohost Jonathan Van Ness and actress Salma Hayek.

Cruise’s appearance at the concert happened just days after his estranged daughter Suri Noelle went to prom, graduated from high school and dropped his last name. Suri announced her plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University in a TikTok video shared in June.

