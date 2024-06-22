Tom Cruise was among the celebrities who attended the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London. The “Mission: Impossible” star was greeted enthusiastically by with offers of Swift’s signature friendship bracelets before he joined Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hugh Grant and other stars.

🚨| Tom Cruise exchanging friendship bracelets at today's show! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/55UVeXFhLC — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 22, 2024

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was among those in attendance, alongside his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie. Much to the delight of fans, the VIPs — including Cruise himself — were filmed dancing to Swift’s hit “Shake It Off.”

Ashton, Mila, Tom Cruise, Ross, & Travis dancing to Shake it Off!



This is so GREAT#LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/ALGL4Lpvip — liv🫶🏻 (@taylorstribe__) June 22, 2024

The star-studded evening followed Friday night’s performance, which was attended by Prince William and two of his children, with other notable attendees including “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, “Queer Eye” cohost Jonathan Van Ness and actress Salma Hayek.

Cruise’s appearance at the concert happened just days after his estranged daughter Suri Noelle went to prom, graduated from high school and dropped his last name. Suri announced her plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University in a TikTok video shared in June.