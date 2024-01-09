Tom Cruise Teams With Warner Bros. to Develop Original and Franchise Films as Part of ‘Strategic Partnership’

Tom Cruise has found a new home.

After being closely associated with Paramount, where he made “Top Gun: Maverick” and all seven (soon to be eight) “Mission: Impossible” films, the producer/star will decamp for Warner Bros. The move was announced by Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy, and Cruise. Under the new deal they will jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise in 2024 under a new strategic partnership between Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery. Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank.

According to a source who spoke to TheWrap, “it’s a strategic partnership.” Cruise doesn’t have an exclusive deal at any other studio and it’s been over a decade since he’s made a film at Warners so excitement from the studio is high.

Cruise is no stranger to Warner Bros. This is the studio where he made everything from “Edge of Tomorrow,” to “Eyes Wide Shut,” to “Risky Business.” Other Cruise/WB joints include “Rock of Ages,” “The Last Samurai” and “Interview with the Vampire.” He also made “Magnolia” for New Line Cinema, now a shingle of Warner Bros.

De Luca and Abdy said in an official statement: “We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry. Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’ Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”

“I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!” Cruise said in an official statement.

Cruise’s next film is the eighth “Mission: Impossible” film, set for release in summer 2025.