Hannah Waddingham only had nice things to say about working with Tom Cruise on the upcoming eighth installment of “Mission: Impossible,” defending him against any critics.

Waddingham, who will play an unknown role in the upcoming eighth film, appeared in a special Christmas Day episode of the British cooking show “James Martin’s Saturday Morning,” in which she discussed her experience with Cruise.

“I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Cruise] now,” the actress said of his detractors.

“Having met him and having spent five days intensely [filming] … He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met,” she gushed. “Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

The Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” actress told host James Martin that she still has to complete filming for some additional scenes for the eighth “Mission: Impossible,” which is set to release in May 2025.

The film was initially slated for release in June 2024, but as a result of this year’s double strikes in Hollywood, the film has dealt with substantial delays.

Waddingham additionally confirmed that the franchise installment has been filming aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush.

