‘Mission: Impossible’ First-Timer Hannah Waddingham Defends Tom Cruise, Has ‘No Time’ for His Haters

“He is, without doubt, one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met,” the “Ted Lasso” actress says

Hannah Waddingham and Tom Cruise
Hannah Waddingham and Tom Cruise (Credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham only had nice things to say about working with Tom Cruise on the upcoming eighth installment of “Mission: Impossible,” defending him against any critics. 

Waddingham, who will play an unknown role in the upcoming eighth film, appeared in a special Christmas Day episode of the British cooking show “James Martin’s Saturday Morning,” in which she discussed her experience with Cruise. 

“I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Cruise] now,” the actress said of his detractors. 

“Having met him and having spent five days intensely [filming] … He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met,” she gushed. “Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

The Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” actress told host James Martin that she still has to complete filming for some additional scenes for the eighth “Mission: Impossible,” which is set to release in May 2025. 

The film was initially slated for release in June 2024, but as a result of this year’s double strikes in Hollywood, the film has dealt with substantial delays.

Waddingham additionally confirmed that the franchise installment has been filming aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush.

Watch the full video here.  

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

