Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2,” otherwise known as “MI:8.” Director Christopher McQuarrie revealed the news in a Friday Instagram post.

“And Hannah Waddingham… #Godspeed #DeadReckoning,” he captioned an image of Waddingham on set, wearing a cap and standing in front of what looks like a naval base.

The “Ted Lasso” star will make her debut in Paramount’s storied spy franchise on June 24, 2024. “Dead Reckoning Part One” is slated to release on July 14, 2023. An early trailer for “Part One” showed Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt speeding off a cliff on a motorcycle, wearing only a parachute. The film will also star Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes and Esai Morales.

McQuarrie’s announcement comes two days after the world premiere of “Ted Lasso” Season 3, in which Waddingham returns to star as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. She won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021, and was nominated again the following year. The new season premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

Waddingham’s recent roles include The Witch Mother in “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Hubert” in the Disney+ series “Willow.” The three-time Olivier nominee will host the Olivier Awards on April 2.

