Just when you thought the “Mission: Impossible” franchise couldn’t get any more intense, the first “Mission: Impossible 7” trailer comes along and previews a positively epic new installment.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” finds Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt running across the globe, getting into fights and defying gravity every chance he gets — and this sequel appears to be digging into the franchise’s past as it moves forward.

Henry Czerny’s Kittridge narrates the latest trailer, reprising his role as former IMF director from the very first “Mission: Impossible” film. There are also stunts that harken back to moments from the past, like Cruise fighting atop a speeding train. And then there are all-new action sequences, like Cruise riding a motorbike off a cliff wearing only a parachute to prevent him from plummeting to the depths below — a real, actual thing that Tom Cruise did for this film.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the last two films, “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” returns to write and direct “M:I 7” and “M:I 8,” which are currently still in production. And judging by the title, these two films are part of one whole.

Clearly the franchise’s focus on practical effects remains, but it’s thrilling just how chill-inducing this new trailer is — and how positively epic this new installment looks. And yes, that’s a tease of composer Lorne Bafle’s new score for the film, returning after composing the score for “Fallout.”

Watch the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” trailer above. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes and Esai Morales.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theaters on July 14, 2023.