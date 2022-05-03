Illuminated Projection Screen in An Empty Cinema

How ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ Inspired Pixar to Make ‘Lightyear’ for Imax

by | May 3, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The team from the storied animation studio go behind the making of its first made-for-the-really-big-screen movie

The inspiration behind Pixar’s first made-for-Imax movie, “Lightyear,” actually originated with 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”

The look of “Lightyear,” which imagines the movie that inspired the space-age toy that Andy (and now Bonnie) love so dearly in Pixar’s beloved “Toy Story” franchise, is something of a throwback. Its design aesthetic is intentionally chunky — co-writer and director Angus MacLane told TheWrap that the movie could have been made in the late 1970s or early 1980s and that he was inspired as much by consumer electronics from the time as well as movies like “The Black Hole” or “Alien.”

Drew Taylor

