As Tom Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie and the rest of the “Mission: Impossible 7” team continue work on the seventh and eighth films of the beloved franchise, Paramount showed off a brand new trailer for the seventh film and revealed the name of both sequels. Choose to accept “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part 1” on July 14, 2023.

Last fall at CinemaCon Paramount showed a brief sizzle from the seventh film, mostly behind-the-scenes stuff and a mini-documentary about Cruise’s big stunt for the movie, which involved him driving a dirt bike off an impossibly tall ramp, into a ravine and then parachuting down. (A stunt he did a half-dozen times. Because of course he did.) This time around, Paramount showed an honest-to-god trailer.

The trailer showed Cruise forced to “pick a side” in the ongoing war for what is right and wrong, and in between some more incredible shots of a lot of Tom Cruise sprinting through foreign landmarks, the trailer concluded with an extended take in which his Ethan Hunt rides a motorcycle off a narrow cliff and free falls seemingly endlessly before it cuts away.

Cruise also presented the trailer in style, though not from the Caesar’s Palace Colosseum in person. Instead, he and director Christopher McQuarrie win the award for most creative pre-taped CinemaCon promo, with Cruise recording his while standing atop a small bi-plane in mid-air. Yeah. The dude’s a mad man.

Featuring new music from composer Lorne Balfe (who scored “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and produced the score for “Top Gun: Maverick”), the new clip featured everything you’d expect from the latest “Mission: Impossible” entry; big stunts, cool clothes and Cruise going all out to entertain the audience.

It’s good to have him back.

While “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” hits theaters in July of 2023, “Part 2” will conclude the story on June 28, 2024. McQuarrie is directing both films, and Cruise is joined by returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and newcomers including Cary Elwes, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.