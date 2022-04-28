‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Will Be Titled ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

During a sizzle reel at CinemaCon, Paramount Pictures announced that its upcoming spinoff of the hit horror film franchise “A Quiet Place” will be titled “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

The film is separate from the next chapter of the main series, “A Quiet Place — Part III,” which is expected to see John Krasinski return as director with the cast led by Emily Blunt. That film will be released in 2025.

“Day One” will be directed by “Pig” filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who took over after Jeff Nichols exited the project.

The film’s cast and plot are still under wraps, but the title suggests that the spinoff will follow a new group of survivors during the earliest days of the invasion of alien creatures who can detect the slightest noise. The first moments of that invasion were shown in the opening scenes of “A Quiet Place — Part II” last year.

“A Quiet Place — Part II” was one of the first major films released in 2021 as theaters reopened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Hitting theaters on Memorial Day weekend, the film grossed $160 million domestically and $297 million worldwide. Its 2018 predecessor was hailed as one of the best new horror titles of the decade, grossing $188 million domestic and $340 million worldwide.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is set for release on September 22, 2023.