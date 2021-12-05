Tom Holland Reveals He Will Play Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic

Tom Holland will be stepping into the shoes of one of the most famous performers of Hollywood’s Golden Age, revealing in an interview with the Associated Press Sunday that he will play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.



The potential casting had first been revealed by producer Amy Pascal in an interview for a GQ profile about Holland, who said she wanted Holland to play Astaire as well as return to play Peter Parker in a new trilogy of “Spider-Man” films.



“The script came in a week ago,” Holland told reporters at a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” media event in London. “I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me. [Pascal] Facetimed me earlier. I was in the bath…but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

Promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome in London, Tom Holland says he'll play Fred Astaire in a film and discusses his future as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/iEhujKhFqw — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2021

Holland first exploded into Hollywood when he debuted as Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, and since has played the role in three “Spider-Man” films for Sony plus two “Avengers” films for Disney. He is also set to play Nathan Drake next year in the Sony blockbuster “Uncharted,” based on the hit Playstation video game series.



But the Astaire project could see Holland enter the prestige sphere for the first time as he would play the most famous dancer ever to grace the big screen. From 1932 to 1957, Astaire starred in 30 musicals, ten of which were with his equally iconic dancing partner Ginger Rogers in classics like “Top Hat” and ‘Shall We Dance.” His choreography and screen presence would go on to inspire Michael Jackson during his career, most notably with the famous white suit the pop star wore for the music video of “Smooth Criminal.”



Though Holland is known for playing Spidey, he does have his own history of dancing. He made his debut in acting in a 2008 West End production of “Billy Elliot: The Musical.” But for now, he is set to suit up as a webslinger later this month when “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is released Dec. 17.