Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why She Will Not Appear in ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel: ‘They Are Recasting’

Evan Rachel Wood won’t be in the “Practical Magic” sequel, but it’s not because she didn’t want to be. As Wood told fans via her Instagram Stories, after she “offered my services” she was told “they are re-casting.”

“I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line,” Wood wrote.

“I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

Deadline reported this news.

The upcoming sequel will bring back stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock and is set to be released in late September 2026. Wood played Bullock’s daughter Kylie in the original film.

In addition to Kidman and Bullock, original stars Stockard Channing and Dianne West will also return. The group will be joined by Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.