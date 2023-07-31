“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and actress and model Blac Chyna are among the batch of celebrities gearing up to compete in “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 2.

The Fox reality series has also enlisted Bachelor Nation staples Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron to partake it its second installment. Additional contestants for Season 2 include former NFL player Dez Bryant, reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater Erin Jackson, Olympic gold medal-winning alpine skier Bode Miller, host Jack Osbourne, actress Tara Reid, host Kelly Rizzo and singer JoJo Siwa.

As the celebrity social experiment returns for its second season, the 14 recruits will face the harsh reality of winter as they head to the brisk mountains of New Zealand, and are tasked with challenges that “will feel like torture,” according to the official logline.

While in the snowy mountains, the contestants will face the ice breaker drill, which prompts the recruits to submerge themselves in a frozen lake as their body temperature plummets to “near hypothermic levels.” If that wasn’t enough, the recruits will also attempt to cross a ravine on top of a mountain peak, and partake in an emergency helicopter escape that releases them into icy waters.

“There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival,” the official logline warns. “These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ – and no glam.”

Enlisting an elite team of ex-special forces operatives, the treacherous challenges and training exercises will be led Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox. Jovon “Q” Quarles joins the series as a new agent.

Hailing from Minnow Films, executive producers for “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” include Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys and Becky Clarke.