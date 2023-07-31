‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Felony Assault

Zachery Ty Bryan, former star as the eldest son in the Tim Allen vehicle “Home Improvement,” has been arrested on domestic-abuse charges for a second time.

Bryan was arrested Friday in Eugene, Oregon, on a charge of felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. This happens when the arrested is accused of attacking someone who has previously filed a restraining order against them for domestic violence. According to media reports, police received a call about a physical dispute between a man and a woman. The man fled the scene by the time police arrived on the scene but was later found and booked.

This isn’t the first time Bryan has faced charges of this nature. In 2020, the 39-year-old actor was arrested on domestic assault and strangulation charges in Eugene. He was accused of assaulting his then-27-year-old girlfriend. According to reports from the AP, he obstructed her breathing and grabbed her phone to stop her from dialing 911. He was booked to Lane County jail.

The most serious charges against Bryan, including felony strangulation, were later dropped. He pled guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault and was given three years probation, a court order to attend a violence-intervention program and an order to have no contact with the victim, Johnnie Faye Cartwright.

In addition to these domestic assault charges, Bryan has also been accused of fraud. Several sources said Bryan stole their money through an agriculture-technology startup scheme, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Best known for his work on “Home Improvement,” Bryan starred on the ABC sitcom from 1991 to 1999. He’s also appeared in the movies “True Heart” and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” More recently, he’s moved into producing, for movies such as “Warning,” “Skin” and “The Kindergarten Teacher,” starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Bryan has said he profited from the crypto wave after investing a substantial amount of money in Bitcoin. He also scaled back his work in Hollywood in recent years, becoming a fairly regular commentator on Fox News, Daily Wire and later Newsmax.

TheWrap has reached out to Eugene police for comment.

TMZ was the first to report this story.