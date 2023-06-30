Ezra Miller Restraining Order Lifted by Massachusetts Judge

A temporary protective order against Ezra Miller, the troubled actor who stars in “The Flash,” was lifted on Friday by a Massachusetts judge. The judge ruled that the order, first obtained by Deadline, which was originally set to expire July 1, was lifted.

Previously, Massachusetts resident Shannon Guin accused Miller of behaving inappropriately around her 12-year-old child and threatening her family.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” Miller said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services,” they said.

“I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action,” they added.

Miller also called out the media, “I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks.”

Miller’s very public meltdown over recent years eclipsed almost all pre-release hype for “The Flash,” as the actor was arrested multiple times in Hawaii and Vermont, before announcing in August 2022 they had entered into treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement at the time. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller most recently made an appearance at the Los Angeles gala premiere of “The Flash” and thanked leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios and praised the film’s director.

Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, thanked bosses at WBD for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.” This included CEO David Zaslav, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy of the Warner Bros. Film Group and co-heads of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran.

And as for “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti, Miller said, “I love you, maestro. I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

Ross A. Lincoln contributed to this report.