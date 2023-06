A fire broke out at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank fire afternoon shortly around 2 p.m PT.

Photos from the scene depict black plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

The lot is home to various production and executive offices, sound stages, as well as a tour.

According to eyewitnesses, the tour has been evacuated and fire engines are on the scene.

Is this fire at WB or outside the lot? Happening now. pic.twitter.com/l5WQ5Ywlng — Tommy Woodard (@wootom) June 30, 2023

The WB lot is on fire right now. pic.twitter.com/dtF2iH1BQd — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) June 30, 2023

Fire at the WB Studio lot. 😱 pic.twitter.com/3FnB3H3hjm — Dogged by Daylight (@DoggdByDaylight) June 30, 2023

This story is developing…