‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Teaser Trailer Promises Cheerleaders, Raw Food and Drama in Season 22 (Exclusive Video)

The first teaser and key art for the “American Dream” season of “Hell’s Kitchen” has arrived, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. Season 22 of the series is set to premiere Sept. 28 on Fox.

“Winning ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is the American dream,” a contestant confidently says into the camera during this first teaser.

The 30-second clip then cuts between several wild scenes, from cheerleaders performing a routine in the studio to food fights and someone pouring what appears to be milk onto one of the contestants. Baked into the mix are several Gordon Ramsay staples such as the celebrity chef yelling repeatedly about raw meat and labelling a dish “disgusting.” Watch the promo above.

In the “American Dream” season of the series, contestants will be divided into red and blue teams and will compete in various themed challenges, including a BBQ competition, creating their own signature dish and performing dinner service at the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant. Season guests will include boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, singer and songwriter Martina McBride, actor Garcelle Beauvais, interior designer and “Queer Eye” host Bobby Berk, actor Jennie Garth, former “American Idol” host and singer Paula Abdul, rapper G-Eazy, model Olivia Culpo, Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis and DJ Zedd.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is produced by ITV Entertainment, in association with A. Smith and Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, David Eilenberg and Bernie Schaeffer all serve as executive producers.

The cooking competition series was first created by Gordon Ramsay in 2005 and is based on the British series of the same name. Each season a pool of 20 to 12 contestants are eliminated until a single winner remains.

The series highlights the explosive anger that has helped make Ramsay a household name. It’s not uncommon for the chef to scream at contestants or throw out their food. Over the course of its run, the series has been nominated for six Primetime Emmys awards and has launched a restaurant chain of the same name. There are currently six Hell’s Kitchen restaurants with locations in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Southern California, Atlantic City, Washington D.C. and Dubai. A seventh location is set to open in Miami later this year.