Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Gets 2 More Seasons at Fox

Gordon Ramsay is going to continue cooking with Fox. The network has announced that it has renewed the celebrity chef’s latest competition series, “Next Level Chef,” for Seasons 3 and 4. The renewal was announced on Thursday ahead of this season’s two-hour finale.

“Serving up two more orders of ‘Next Level Chef’ was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programing at Fox, said. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of ‘Next Level Chef’ to Fox,” said Ramsay. It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!”

“Next Level Chef” has averaged 6.1 million multi-platform viewers and has earned a 1.0 in Live + 7 Day ratings among adults 18 to 49 — advertisers’ most coveted age group. Season 2 debuted after Super Bowl LVII and made good use of the coveted time slot. The premiere drew 16.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched cooking series telecast in television history, according to Fox. That premiere was also the No. 1 entertainment series telecast in two years.

In Thursday night’s finale, the remaining five chefs will compete in two culinary competitions. The winner will win walk away with a one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the title of Next Level Chef. The competition show takes 18 chefs from all walks of life and challenges them to compete against each other. From the country’s best line cooks to social media stars, anyone is eligible to enter this high-stakes kitchen. But there’s a twist: these hopeful chefs have to compete in Ramsay’s three-story-high kitchen where each floor contains a different challenge. Gordon Ramsay is joined by fellow mentor chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who are both set to return for later seasons.

Seasons 3 and 4 of the series will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay, a branch of Studio Ramsay Global. Ramsay and Matt Cahoon will serve as executive producers. Viewers can watch via Fox on Demand, FOX NOW, Hulu and FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi. Casting for “Next Level Chef” is open now.