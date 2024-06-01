“Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” set an Oct. 10 premiere date at Netflix on Saturday. The animated series stars Hayley Atwell voicing the iconic adventurer.

The project picks up after the events of the “Tomb Raider” video game trilogy (“Tomb Raider,” “Rise of the Tomb Raider,” “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”). The games were developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix.

The series is written by Tasha Huo (“The Witcher: Blood Origin”) who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Dmitri M. Johnson, Howard Bliss, Stephan Bugaj and Jacob Robinson.

The first “Tomb Raider” video game was released in 1996. In the game, Lara Croft heads out in search of three artifacts known as the Scions—and happens to find the lost continent of Atlantis in the process.

During an interview about her 2023 film “Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning” hosted by The Movie Dweeb, Atwell said of the animated “Tomb Raider” series, “The scripts are fantastic. I’ve seen parts of the animation and when I’m doing it we’re in a booth, often in sweat-pants which is great because you don’t have to do glam but also don’t have to do all the physical things Lara does. You just have to grunt along in a sort of soundscape. Lots of breathing, leaving the session slightly hyper-ventilated.”

“It’s really poignant and funny and light and I’ve loved doing it. I think the thing they get so well is that they really understand the tone of it,” she added. “They are pushing it forward into what the fans want but also a natural progression of where it could go next. I love it.”

Watch the trailer in the video above.