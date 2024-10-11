Toni Vaz, Actress and NAACP Image Awards Founder, Dies at 101

Obits

The pioneering Black stuntwoman doubled for stars including Cicely Tyson

Actress, stuntwoman and NAACP Image Awards founder Toni Vaz
Actress, stuntwoman and NAACP Image Awards founder Toni Vaz (Credit: Motion Picture & Television Fund)

Toni Vaz — a trailblazing stunt performer, actress and activist, who also founded the NAACP Image Awards — has died at 101.

She died Oct. 4 in Woodland Hills, according to a spokesperson for Vaz, at the Motion Picture & Television Fund assisted living facility, where she was a longtime resident.

In addition to her acting roles and stuntwork that had her doubling for such stars as Cicely Tyson, she founded the NAACP Image Awards to honor her peers and encourage studios and producers to hire and honor a wider range of talent. The first Image Awards ceremony was held on Aug. 13, 1967 in the Beverly Hills Hotel’s International Ballroom. 

However, she was not credited with founding the awards until 2021, when she was honored at the awards’ 52nd ceremony. “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson introduced her. You can watch a clip of the moment below:

James Earl Jones attends the 70th Annual Tony Awards in New York City
Read Next
James Earl Jones, EGOT Winner and 'Star Wars' Icon, Dies at 93

Born to parents from Barbados who had immigrated to the U.S., Toni was one of four siblings raised in New York City in the 1950s.

Her first film role was as an extra in 1959’s “Tarzan the Ape Man” in a scene opposite MGM’s famed mascot, Leo the Lion. She also appeared in films including “Anna Lucasta” and 1966’s “The Singing Nun,” in which she is credited as doubling for star Juanita Moore, according to IMDB. She went on to become the first Black stuntwoman in Hollywood and stood in for Tyson on “Mission: Impossible.”

In 2020, she was featured as part of MPTF’s “Reel Stories, Real Lives” event, where her story was told by Oscar nominee and multiple NAACP Image Award recipient Angela Bassett.

Vaz remained active and participated in many MPTF Studios productions, including an episode of “Behind the Silver Screen” devoted to her career.

She is survived by her nephew, Errol Reed; niece, Janice Powell-Bowen; and several grand nieces, grand nephews, great nieces, great nephews and godsons. 

cicely tyson
Read Next
Cicely Tyson, Iconic 'Sounder' and 'The Help' Actress, Dies at 96

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.