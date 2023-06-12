Host Ariana DeBose performs the opening number onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Tony Awards Hit Highest Viewership Since 2019, Up 2% From Last Year

by | June 12, 2023 @ 11:19 AM

The 76th annual celebration scored an audience of 4.31 million people on CBS

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

The 76th annual Tony Awards brought in a viewership of 4.31 million, making Sunday evening’s ceremony the most-watched telecast since 2019.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
directors-guild-dga-amptp

2 Words in the New DGA Contract Have Some Members Worried About AI
streamer-piracy

Studios Say They Hate Piracy – but It Offers a Treasure Trove of Data | Charts
tony-awards-ariana-debose

Ariana DeBose Kicks Off Tonys Without a Script Amid Writers’ Strike: ‘We’re Just Making It Up as We Go Along’

Tony Awards 2023: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)
kimberly-akimbo

‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Tops Tony Awards With 5 Wins, Including Best Musical (Full Winners List)
Aria DeBose hosts the 75th Tony Awards

How to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards Live: Is the Ceremony Streaming?
jessica chastain samuel l jackson ben platt close-ups tony awards

Tony Awards Predictions 2023: Who Will Win – and Who Should
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Edges ‘Spider-Verse’ at Box Office With $60.5 Million Opening