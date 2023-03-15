awards shows ratings

Mixed ratings results for the entertainment industry's biggest awards shows. (Getty, Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Oscars, Grammys Ratings on the Post-Pandemic Rebound – Emmys and Globes Not So Much

by | March 15, 2023 @ 5:21 PM

Are awards shows bouncing back from the pandemic viewership lows? TheWrap crunched the numbers

As the 2023 awards season comes to a close following Sunday’s Oscars, viewership for this year’s Academy Awards and Grammys inched even closer to pre-pandemic numbers than last year, while the Emmys and Golden Globes faltered to improve upon last year’s growth.

While ABC’s 95th Academy Awards saw a 13% uptick in total viewership with 18.8 million viewers as compared to 2022’s total viewership of 16.7 million, the 2023 Grammys saw the biggest jump in viewership for CBS with a whopping 30.2% increase from 2022’s viewership of 9.6 million to this year’s 12.5 million viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Using Slur While Talking Trump on ‘The View': ‘Should’ve Thought About It a Little Longer’
tom sandoval raquel leviss cheating vanderpump rules

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cheating Scandal Draws Highest-Rated Episode in 3 Years
Sara Haines View

‘The View': Sara Haines Implies Melania Trump Is Being Paid to Stay in Her Marriage At This Point (Video)
seth-meyers-trump-stormy-daniels

Meyers Says Trump Likely Celebrated Call to Testify to Grand Jury: ‘Excited to Get Invited to Something in New York Again’ (Video)
American Auto Ana Gasteyer Humphrey Ker

‘American Auto’: Hackers Get Their Hands on Some Way Too Personal — and Naughty — Data (Exclusive Video)
Jimmy Kimmel and "RRR" dancers

‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscars Performance Criticized for Lack of South Asian Representation
jason-ritter-headshot

Jason Ritter Joins Kathy Bates as Series Regular in CBS’ ‘Matlock’ Reboot
Judy Greer attends NBCUniversal's FYC Event for "The Thing About Pam"

Judy Greer Joins Ellie Kemper in Comedy Pilot ‘Drop-Off’ at ABC