The most important night in theater is upon us once again; the 76th annual Tony Awards are on Sunday, June 11. But if you’re here, you probably know that. What you want to know is where you can watch them. Well, you’re in the right place.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony: from where to watch, to when, to who’s hosting, and who’s performing. Let’s run it down.

When Do The Tonys Air?

The 76th Annual Tony Awards is set to air live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT. The official pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

What Channel Are the Tonys on Live?

Once again, the ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network, live nationwide.

“CBS has been home to the Tony Awards for more than 40 years,” Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS said. “We are proud to once again celebrate the best of theater this season, and continue our support for Broadway, the broader theater community and all the incredible artistic talents both on stage and behind the scenes who bring the shows to life.”

Are the Tonys Streaming?

Yes, the Tonys are indeed streaming. The full show is also available to stream live, as well as on demand on Paramount+.

Viewers can watch the live pre-show free on Pluto TV. You’ll want to click on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

Who’s Hosting the Tonys?

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose is hosting the show from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and star of CBS’ “So Help Me Todd” Skylar Astin will host the pre-show, “The Tony Awards: Act One.”

Who’s Performing at the Tonys?

This year’s show will feature performances from the casts of Tony Award-nominated best musicals and revivals, including “Camelot,” “Into The Woods,” “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Parade,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Additionally, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango (who won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical), the cast of “A Beautiful Noise,” the cast of “Funny Girl,” and a special performance for the Tonys’ Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre award recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Will the Tony’s Be Impacted by the Writers’ Strike?

Yes, in fact, it already has been. Initially, the WGA declined to provide a waiver for the ceremony to proceed as planned. The organization changed its mind after the Tonys producers agreed to its requests.

“Responsibility for having to make changes to the format of the 2023 Tony Awards rests squarely on the shoulders of Paramount/CBS and their allies,” read the WGA’s release announcing Tony Awards Productions’ answer to its requests. “They continue to refuse to negotiate a fair contract for the writers represented by the WGA. As they have stood by us, we stand with our fellow workers on Broadway who are impacted by our strike.”

We don’t yet know exactly what the show will look like during the strike, but we’ll all find out together.