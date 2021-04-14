‘Tough as Nails’ Gets 2-Season Renewal From CBS

Ahead of its second season finale, CBS has given reality competition series “Tough as Nails” a two-season pickup.

The show will run through at least Season 4.

“Tough as Nails” is hosted and executive produced by Phil Keoghan, who also created the show with his producing partner, Louise Keoghan. Its second season finale airs Wednesday night. The competition series “celebrates everyday Americans who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place at real world job sites.”

“‘Tough as Nails’ is the right show at the right time, especially over the last year as we have all become a little tougher and have a deeper appreciation for the many people who keep our communities running,” Mitch Graham, senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS Entertainment, said. “With Phil Keoghan’s inspired touch as creator and host, he and his team have established an uplifting show that highlights toughness in many forms with unique real-world challenges and remarkable competitors. The show has resonated with viewers and we are excited to continue to shine a light on the hardworking Americans who get the job done.”

“For the first time in a long time we have started paying attention to those who make America work and what’s really important in life. ‘Tough as Nails’ is about acknowledging and validating those who may have felt forgotten for so long,” host, creator and showrunner Phil Keoghan said. “I encourage everyone to make an extra effort to thank our essential workers. It’s a genuine gesture that will continue to unite us.”

“Tough as Nails” is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. The show was created by Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan, who are executive producers with Anthony Carbone.