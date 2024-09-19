With ‘Transformers One,’ Paramount Looks for More Modest Box Office Grosses From Cybertron

More than a decade ago, “Transformers” was not only the biggest moneymaker for Paramount, but for the entire box office. The live-action/CGI series started by Michael Bay in 2007 grossed $5.2 billion worldwide, with two installments topping $1 billion.

“Transformers One,” which pivots the Hasbro Entertainment-produced franchise to 3D animation, won’t make anywhere near that amount. But it doesn’t need to. With a lower production budget than its Bayhem brethren, Paramount is looking for this film to be a more modest success that legs out well into October, refreshes interest in the Autobots, and helps build the studio’s image as a growing player in theatrical animation.