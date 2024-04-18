Optimus Prime and Megatron start out as brothers in the first trailer for Paramount’s “Transformers: One,” the animated origin story set on Cybertron.

Before they were known as Optimus Prime and Megatron, they were known as Orion Pax and D-16. Paramount premiered footage from the film to exhibitors at last week’s CinemaCon.

Orion Pax is played by Chris Hemsworth and Bryan Tyree Henry plays D-16. Keegan-Michael stars as B-127, and Scarlett Johansson stars as Elita-1. Laurence Fishburne, Steve Buscemi and Jon Hamm round out the rest of the cast.

The first animated “Transformers” movie in nearly 40 years will be released on Sept. 20.

The official logline is as follows: “The long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.”

Oscar-winning “Toy Story 4” filmmaker Josh Cooley directs as part of his deal with the studio. The film is based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures.

The film’s producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem. Executive producers include Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer and Matt Quigg.

The trailer was also the first-ever trailer to launch in space. Watch highlights below.