Paramount+ Sets ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Streaming Date

The Maximals and Terrorcons will soon be unleashed

Bumblebee and Cheetor in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” a Paramount Pictures and Skydance Present in Association with Hasbro and New Republic Pictures, a di Bonaventura Pictures Production, a Tom DeSantos/Don Murphy Production, a Bay Films Production PHOTO CREDIT: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ ©2023 Paramount Pictures. Hasbro, Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro. ©2023 Hasbro
Bumblebee and Cheetor in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” (Paramount)

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is coming to Paramount+ this week.

The streamer announced the action- and visual effects-packed film will be available to stream on the service beginning Tuesday, July 25 in the United States and Canada. The film’s availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date.

The seventh installment of the hit Paramount Pictures film franchise opened atop the domestic box office back in June and has grossed over $420 million worldwide.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, the film takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduces a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth against the Terrorcons.

transformers Hasbro
Read Next
Where to Stream All the 'Transformers' Movies Right Now

While “Rise of the Beasts” is the newest Transformers film, it actually takes place before most of its predecessors in terms of storyline. You can read how to watch all the Transformers films in chronological order here.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” joins “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011) “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2013), and “Bumblebee” (2018) on Paramount+.

“Transformers” (2007) is available on Hulu with a premium subscription, while “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009) is available through various Video on Demand (VOD) services, including Prime Video and YouTube.

Finally, “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017) is also available on Hulu with a premium subscription and various VOD services.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Read Next
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Review: New Chapter Is a Fresh, Nostalgic Start to Franchise's Next Era

Watch the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” trailer below. The film is also available on Prime Video, YouTube and other VOD services.

Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety.His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).