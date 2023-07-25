“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is coming to Paramount+ this week.

The streamer announced the action- and visual effects-packed film will be available to stream on the service beginning Tuesday, July 25 in the United States and Canada. The film’s availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date.

The seventh installment of the hit Paramount Pictures film franchise opened atop the domestic box office back in June and has grossed over $420 million worldwide.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, the film takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduces a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth against the Terrorcons.

While “Rise of the Beasts” is the newest Transformers film, it actually takes place before most of its predecessors in terms of storyline. You can read how to watch all the Transformers films in chronological order here.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” joins “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011) “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2013), and “Bumblebee” (2018) on Paramount+.

“Transformers” (2007) is available on Hulu with a premium subscription, while “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009) is available through various Video on Demand (VOD) services, including Prime Video and YouTube.

Finally, “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017) is also available on Hulu with a premium subscription and various VOD services.

Watch the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” trailer below. The film is also available on Prime Video, YouTube and other VOD services.